FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian restaurant group Rosinter 2012 sales up 2.6 pct
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 18, 2013 / 7:46 AM / in 5 years

Russian restaurant group Rosinter 2012 sales up 2.6 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Restaurant group Rosinter , which operates the Russian franchise of T.G.I. Friday‘s, said on Monday its revenue increased 2.6 percent last year as it pressed ahead with a restructuring designed to turn around the business.

Consolidated net operating revenue totalled 10.1 billion roubles ($336 million), the company said in a statement. Same-store sales were down 3.3 percent.

Rosinter, struggling to win customers to its casual dining formats amid growing competition from western fast-food brands, said last year it would slow expansion to focus on improving profitability and reinforcing core brands.

Same store sales declined by a slightly slower rate of 2.7 percent in the fourth quarter, when Rosinter it launched new menus to stimulate sales.

It also said that it had completed the appointment of a new top management team, and was progressing with a brand revitalisation project and restructuring of corporate assets.

The company’s main brands are Il Patio and Planet Sushi. It also develops British group Whitbread’s Costa Coffee and plans to open McDonald’s restaurants in airports and railway stations as a franchisee. (Writing by Maria Kiselyova and Jason Bush; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.