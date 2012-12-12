FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AAR to get cash on closing of $28 bln TNK-BP sale
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 12, 2012 / 9:25 AM / in 5 years

AAR to get cash on closing of $28 bln TNK-BP sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The AAR consortium, representing four Soviet-born tycoons, said it would receive $28 billion in cash for the sale of its one-half stake in TNK-BP to Russian state oil firm Rosneft.

“I can confirm that it’s $28 billion in cash at closing,” AAR CEO Stan Polovets told Reuters after the parties signed a sale and purchase agreement on Wednesday.

Rosneft has already signed a binding agreement to buy out BP’s stake in TNK-BP, Russia’s third largest oil firm, for $27 billion in cash and stock.

Both legs of the deal - Russia’s largest takeover - are expected to close in the first half of next year, subject to regulatory approvals.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.