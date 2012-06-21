Rosneft formalises Arctic deals with Statoil, Eni

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 21 (Reuters) - Rosneft Chief Executive Igor Sechin signed deals on Thursday with Norway’s Statoil and Italy’s Eni to form joint ventures to explore Russia’s Arctic offshore zones.

Eni CEO Paolo Scaroni and Statoil CEO Helge Lund signed the deals - which also grant the Russian state firm access to their projects in other countries - at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum, Russia’s annual economic showcase.

The signings formalised deals announced earlier. (Reporting by Melissa Akin; Editing by Douglas Busvine)