FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rosneft formalises Arctic deals with Statoil, Eni
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
June 21, 2012 / 1:10 PM / 5 years ago

Rosneft formalises Arctic deals with Statoil, Eni

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 21 (Reuters) - Rosneft Chief Executive Igor Sechin signed deals on Thursday with Norway’s Statoil and Italy’s Eni to form joint ventures to explore Russia’s Arctic offshore zones.

Eni CEO Paolo Scaroni and Statoil CEO Helge Lund signed the deals - which also grant the Russian state firm access to their projects in other countries - at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum, Russia’s annual economic showcase.

The signings formalised deals announced earlier. (Reporting by Melissa Akin; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.