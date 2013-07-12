FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-Morgan Stanley execs leave Rosneft-owned bank
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
July 12, 2013 / 2:06 PM / in 4 years

Ex-Morgan Stanley execs leave Rosneft-owned bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 12 (Reuters) - Three former Morgan Stanley veterans have left a bank owned by Russian oil giant Rosneft , which said it was moving to focus the business on corporate and retail banking.

The Russian Regional Development Bank had only hired the executives - Walid Chammah, Rair Simonyan and Elena Titova - in November.

A Rosneft spokeswoman dismissed suggestions there had been any falling out between the individuals and the state-owned oil group’s boss Igor Sechin, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin.

“All went their separate ways based on agreements among the parties - the bank changed its concept to focus on its core business,” she said.

The bank’s assets stood at 83.2 billion roubles ($2.6 billion) in the first quarter of 2013, according to Interfax data, putting the lender at No. 64 by this measure among local banks.

Another former Morgan Stanley veteran, Dmitry Avdeyev, left as chief financial officer of Rosneft in March.

$1 = 32.5750 Russian roubles Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.