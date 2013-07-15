Strauss-Kahn joins board of Russian state oil major's bank

MOSCOW, July 15 (Reuters) - Dominique Strauss-Kahn, the former head of the International Monetary Fund, has joined the supervisory board of a bank owned by Russian state oil major Rosneft.

Strauss-Kahn, 64, ousted from the Fund in 2011 in a scandal over a sexual encounter with a New York hotel maid, has been gradually raising his profile on the international stage with public appearances and media interviews.

He will take a seat on the supervisory board of Russian Regional Development Bank, according to a regulatory filing by the bank. Rosneft declined further comments on Monday.

Under chief executive Igor Sechin, a long-time ally of President Vladimir Putin, Rosneft has grown into the world’s largest listed oil firm by output, boosted by its $55 billion takeover of Anglo-Russian oil venture TNK-BP in March.

The banker who put together that deal, Svyatoslav Slavinsky, moved from Citi to take over as Rosneft’s chief financial officer and will also chair the supervisory board of Russian Regional Development Bank.

Rosneft last week announced a reshuffle at the bank in which three former Morgan Stanley veterans departed - Walid Chammah, Rair Simonyan and Elena Titova. They had been hired last year to overhaul Rosneft’s financial assets and develop a platform to hedge its oil trading operation.

A U.S. court dismissed the sexual assault charges that wrecked Strauss-Kahn’s IMF career, made by a New York hotel maid originally from Guinea. Strauss-Kahn has said their sex was consensual and settled with her in a civil court. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Douglas Busvine and Jane Baird)