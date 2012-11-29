Rosneft tightens guidance for dual-tranche US dollar bond

LONDON, Nov 29 (IFR) - Rosneft has issued final guidance terms for its dual-tranhce bond offering.

It has tightened pricing on its March 2017 note to 3.15-3.20% from 3.50% area and on its March 2022 tranche to 4.20-4.25% from 4.50% area.

The bonds will price within range. The order book was USD20bn before New York open, according to a source away from the deal.

The deal will price later today. Barclays, Citigroup, JP Morgan and VTB Capital are the global co-ordinators. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Alex Chambers)