Rosneft says to sell BP $2.87 bln worth of oil products
December 30, 2013 / 10:46 AM / 4 years ago

Rosneft says to sell BP $2.87 bln worth of oil products

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Russia’s top crude producer Rosneft said in a filing on Monday its board had approved a deal to sell up to 3.2 million tonnes of oil products to BP from a number of Black Sea ports for up to $2.87 billion.

Rosneft said it would to sell up to 660,000 tonnes of naphtha for up to $700 million and up to 1.26 million tonnes of fuel oil for up to $940.3 million from Tuapse.

Rosneft also said its board approved a deal to sell up to 1.3 million tonnes of gasoil to BP for up to $1.2 billion.

Rosneft did not disclose the timeframe for the supplies.

Earlier this year Rosneft announced deals worth more than $13 billion to sell its crude oil and products to BP, a related party that owns almost 20 percent in the state-controlled oil company.

