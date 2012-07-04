FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rosneft says completes shares buyback
July 4, 2012 / 9:22 AM / in 5 years

Rosneft says completes shares buyback

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 4 (Reuters) - Rosneft has completed the buyback of around 3 percent of its shares from the market, Russia’s biggest oil producer said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

Rosneft said the buyback was completed on June 14.

The company has earlier said it would spend 68.3 billion roubles ($2.13 billion) buying in the shares at 212 roubles a share.

The company bought the shares from minority investors who did not support revisions to a major Chinese oil export deal.

As of 0915 GMT Rosneft’s share price was down 1.01 percent at 209.56 roubles, underperforming the broader Moscow market index, which was down 0.2 percent after a three-day rally underpinned by higher oil prices. ($1=32.1300 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

