FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rosneft's 2013 capex seen flat after years of growth
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
November 29, 2012 / 7:36 AM / in 5 years

Rosneft's 2013 capex seen flat after years of growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KHABAROVSK, Russia, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Rosneft expects its capex to be at around $15 billion next year, flat from 2012, as the company increased dividend payout and is poised for a $55 billion takeover, it said in a presentation seen by Reuters on Thursday.

The growth in capital expenditures will be halted after it was grew to $13 billion last year from $9 billion in 2010.

Rosneft, which is in a process of acquiring Anglo-Russian crude producer TNK-BP for over $55 billion, did not provide the breakdown of the investment outlays, but its refineries require urgent modernisation.

A Rosneft spokesman declined comments.

Earlier this year, Rosneft’s Chief Executive Igor Sechin announced that the company will double its dividend pay out ratio to 25 percent of net income with total payments at 7.53 roubles per share.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.