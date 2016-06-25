FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ChemChina to take 40 pct stake in Rosneft's petrochemical project
June 25, 2016 / 8:45 AM / a year ago

ChemChina to take 40 pct stake in Rosneft's petrochemical project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 25 (Reuters) - Russia’s biggest oil producer Rosneft said on Saturday that China National Chemical Corporation (ChemChina) would take a 40 percent stake in its planned petrochemical complex VNHK in Russia’s Far East.

“The participation of ChemChina will allow Rosneft to optimise the project financing and jointly organise sales of the high-margin products of the future complex on the premium markets of the Asia-Pacific region,” Rosneft said in a statement.

Rosneft and ChemChina also signed a new one-year oil supply contract, the Russian company said without providing volumes or financial details. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Mark Potter)

