Rosneft to pay additional dividend on 2011 results-CEO
June 20, 2012 / 8:31 AM / 5 years ago

Rosneft to pay additional dividend on 2011 results-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 20 (Reuters) - Russia’s Rosneft will pay an additional dividend on 2011 results to bring total payout to 25 percent of profits, its chief executive said on Wednesday, which is expected to support acquisition plans of its main shareholder Rosneftegaz.

“We are working in order for our shareholders to receive already in 2011 dividends of 25 percent from net profit under IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards),” Igor Sechin said. “Such payment will be fair to our shareholders.”

The remarks come days after Russian President Vladimir Putin told Sechin he wanted the state company to increase dividends. Rosneftegaz, the majority stake owner in Rosneft which recently went on an asset acquisition spree, will benefit from the dividends for its acquisition bids. (Reporting By Denis Pinchuk and Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

