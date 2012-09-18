FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Daimler
September 18, 2012 / 10:06 AM / 5 years ago

Rosneft board approves additional 2011 dividend

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The board of Russia’s top crude producer Rosneft said it had approved a decision to nearly double a planned dividend payout for 2011 after President Vladimir Putin effectively ordered a rise in dividends at the state-owned giant.

The world’s top holder of oil reserves said on Tuesday that the board approved an additional dividend of 4.08 roubles per share at a meeting on Monday, bringing the total 2011 payout to 7.53 per share.

An extraordinary shareholder meeting will be held on Nov. 30.

In June, Putin had asked his long-time lieutenant and newly appointed Rosneft Chief Executive Officer Igor Sechin if it was possible to raise the payout on last year to 25 percent of net profit from the planned 11.5 percent payout.

The approved payout makes for a dividend yield of 3.5 percent at the current share price.  Putin has asked the government to draw up plans for a dividend rise at stated-owned companies, such as Rosneft, prior to their planned privatisation. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)

