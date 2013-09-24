FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rosneft buys Enel's stake in Russia gas firm for $1.8 bln
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
September 24, 2013 / 11:48 AM / 4 years ago

Rosneft buys Enel's stake in Russia gas firm for $1.8 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Rosneft said on Tuesday it has agreed to acquire Enel’s indirect stake in Russian gas producer SeverEnergia, valuing the deal at $1.8 billion.

Rosneft said the deal to buy Enel’s 40 percent stake in Arctic Russia B.V. would lead to Rosneft’s indirect ownership of a 19.6 percent stake in SeverEnergia.

The company owns licences for 9 gas fields in Russia with proven and probable reserves of 7.3 billion barrels of oil equivalent. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Alissa de Carbonnel and Keiron Henderson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.