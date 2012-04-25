FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Eni and Rosneft to agree on Russian oil and gas - sources
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
April 25, 2012 / 7:25 AM / 5 years ago

Eni and Rosneft to agree on Russian oil and gas - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 25 (Reuters) - Italy’s Eni and Rosneft are expected on Wednesday to sign an agreement to jointly tap Russian offshore oil and gas deposits in the Arctic and Black Sea, industry sources told Reuters.

The agreement is modeled on the multi-billion-dollar deal between Rosneft and ExxonMobil, finalised last week, to tap Russia’s offshore energy riches and team up on joint projects abroad.

“The deal will be similar to that between Rosneft and Exxon,” one of the sources said.

The sources said that Eni will obtain 30 percent in a planned joint venture with Rosneft which will develop offshore oil and gas in the Barents Sea near Russia’s maritime border with Norway, as well as deposits in the Black Sea.

Eni will cover initial exploration costs, according to the sources. “Rosneft will get a possibility to enter Eni’s international projects,” a source said.

No comment was immediately available from Eni. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Melissa Akin, Editing by Douglas Busvine)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.