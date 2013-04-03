FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rosneft to team up with Exxon in Lebanon offshore tender-Ifax
April 3, 2013

Rosneft to team up with Exxon in Lebanon offshore tender-Ifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 3 (Reuters) - Rosneft and ExxonMobil agreed to bid jointly in a tender for offshore Lebanon oil and gas, Russia’s state-owned company president, Igor Sechin, was quoted as saying by Interfax news agency on Wednesday.

Rosneft and ExxonMobil have already teamed up to develop Russian and North American offshore riches as partners.

Some 200 companies have requested application documents in the pre-qualifying bid round for oil and gas exploration in Lebanon’s offshore waters.

Names of the pre-qualified companies will be announced in mid-April and the government aims to agree its first exploration and production agreement by February next year.

