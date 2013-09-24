FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rosneft sees 2013 IFRS net income at 439 bln rbls
September 24, 2013 / 6:33 AM / 4 years ago

Rosneft sees 2013 IFRS net income at 439 bln rbls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Russia’s top crude producer Rosneft said on Tuesday it expects to earn 439 billion roubles ($13.8 billion) in net income under International Financial Reporting Standards this year following its acquisition of TNK-BP.

The company also expects to produce 207 million tonnes (4.16 million barrels per day) of crude oil and around 42 billion cubic metres of natural gas this year, Rosneft’s press office said.

Rosneft completed a $55 billion deal to acquire TNK-BP from BP and AAR consortium of Soviet-born billionaires in March and became the world’s top listed oil producer.

$1 = 31.7992 Russian roubles Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Maria Kiselyova

