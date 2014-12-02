FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Rosneft awards fuel oil tender to Mercuria
December 2, 2014 / 6:06 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's Rosneft awards fuel oil tender to Mercuria

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Swiss trading house Mercuria has been awarded a tender to buy up to 2.8 million tonnes of straight-run fuel oil (M100) from Rosneft at a slightly lower premium than the Russian firm’s last sale of the grade, trade sources said.

Mercuria bought the Russian heavy distillate at a premium of around $86 a tonne above Singapore’s 180-centistoke spot quotes, about 2 percent lower than Rosneft’s last sale, the sources said on Tuesday.

The latest tender is for loading from Russia’s eastern ports of Nakhodka or Vanino from January to December next year.

The softer premium is in line with thinning demand from China, Asia’s top importer of M100, with more crude import licences granted to local refiners.

With more access to their preferred feedstock, crude oil, smaller refiners are trimming their imports of fuel oil for processing into gasoline and diesel.

Besides Mercuria, Singapore-based Daxin Petroleum will also be lifting one to two cargoes of the M100 grade each month, a source close to the matter said. The source did not give price and volume details.

Straight run fuel oil is the first cut of the heavy distillate after crude has been processed.

Reporting by Jane Xie; Editing by Joseph Radford

