FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rosneft says discusses trading issues with Gunvor
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
October 9, 2012 / 2:40 PM / in 5 years

Rosneft says discusses trading issues with Gunvor

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Russia’s top crude producer Rosneft said on Tuesday its powerful chief executive Igor Sechin met the co-owners of international oil trading house Gunvor to discuss “trading issues”, amid reports of a rift between Sechin and Gunvor’s co-owner Gennady Timchenko.

Rosneft said Sechin met Timchenko and Torbjorn Tornqvist at the Russian company’s head office.

“The three discussed current aspects in cooperation, including trading and logistics, and also exchanged views on the present state of the global markets,” Rosneft said in a statement.

They also discussed possible cooperation in joint exploration and production projects “that would help expand the potential for partnership between the two companies”.

Geneva-based Gunvor, a privately-owned company co-founded by Tornqvist and Timchenko, was left with no Russian crude at the last major tender organised by Rosneft. Gunvor’s failure to win the tender was a surprise, as previously it had routinely won Rosneft tenders. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jason Bush and Keiron Henderson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.