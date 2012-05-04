FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rosneft sees no impact on gas plans from tax rise
May 4, 2012 / 1:41 PM / 5 years ago

Rosneft sees no impact on gas plans from tax rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 4 (Reuters) - Russia’s top crude producer Rosneft said on Friday its strategy to ramp up gas production was still on track despite government decision to substantially increase taxes.

“If the government sticks to the plan and increases mineral extraction tax rate for gas at the rate of approximately 80 percent of increase of domestic prices for gas, it has no absolute influence on the profitability according to our models. The gas strategy still on track,” Alexander Palivoda, head of Rosneft’s investor relations department, told a conference call.

He also said that the government plans to provide tax relief for production of unconventional oil will allow the company to increase crude production. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Melissa Akin)

