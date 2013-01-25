FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
January 25, 2013 / 3:26 PM / in 5 years

RLPC-Rosneft cuts pricing on $13 bln loan-bankers

Michelle Meineke, Isabell Witt

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Russian oil producer Rosneft has cut pricing on a $13 billion syndicated loan, which is the second part of a jumbo $29.8 billion loan financing that the oil giant is using to buy rival TNK-BP, banking sources said on Friday.

Rosneft has cut 10 basis points (bps) from the interest margin of the $13 billion loan, which is being used to finance the purchase of a 50 percent stake in TNK-BP from AAR, a consortium of four Soviet-born tycoons. (Reporting by Michelle Meineke. Editing by Jane Merriman)

