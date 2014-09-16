FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's government approves Rosneft investments
September 16, 2014 / 6:30 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's government approves Rosneft investments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Russia’s government “on the whole” has approved the investment programme of the country’s top oil producer Rosneft, which has been hit by Western sanctions, Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich told reporters on Tuesday.

He declined to reveal the investment programme, which in 2013 stood at around 600 billion roubles ($15.5 billion).

Dvorkovich also said Rosneft has yet to formally apply for help from the National Wealth Fund and that it must define the projects for which it needs money from the fund.

1 US dollar = 38.6800 Russian rouble Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Thomas Grove

