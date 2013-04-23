FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rosneft says may team up with ExxonMobil, others in Iraq
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Business
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 23, 2013 / 2:51 PM / in 4 years

Rosneft says may team up with ExxonMobil, others in Iraq

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 23 (Reuters) - Rosneft is considering the possibility of teaming up with its long-standing partner, ExxonMobil, in tapping oil and gas in Iraq, Rosneft’s head Igor Sechin told reporters on Tuesday.

Last week, Sechin said Rosneft is interested in helping explore for and develop oil fields in Iraq.

“We will work with anyone who offers good terms, we’ll work with ExxonMobil too,” he said to the question of who might be a partner to Rosneft in Iraq.

He also said that a delegation from Iraq’s oil ministry will come to Moscow on May 10.

“The ministry of Iraq will come to Moscow... by our invitation to work with us,” he said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.