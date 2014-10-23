FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rosneft CEO says willing to continue investing into Italy
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
October 23, 2014 / 11:31 AM / 3 years ago

Rosneft CEO says willing to continue investing into Italy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VERONA, Italy, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Russia’s top crude oil producer Rosneft is ready to continue investing into Italy as attractive opportunities become available, CEO Igor Sechin said at a conference in Verona on Thursday.

“In Italy we have already invested and there will be more if efficient prospects show up...,” Sechin said.

“The cashflow that the company generates allows us to bring forward investment plans,” he added.

Rosneft became the largest shareholder in Italian tyremaker Pirelli in March while refiner Saras is partly owned by the Russian state-controlled oil giant. (Reporting by Giancarlo Navach; writing by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Francesca Landini)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.