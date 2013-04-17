Rosneft, Marubeni ink deal on LNG, oil and gas projects

MOSCOW, April 17 (Reuters) - Rosneft said on Wednesday it has signed a memorandum about cooperation on liquefied natural gas (LNG) as well as on joint development of oil and gas projects with Japan’s Marubeni.

Rosneft said companies plan to consider possibilities for cooperation in implementing an LNG project in Russia’s Far East, which includes engineering and construction of the plant, financing, transportation of LNG, supply of equipment and machineries and LNG marketing to Japanese utilities.

Rosneft, together with ExxonMobil, plan to set up LNG production in Russia’s Far East by 2018.