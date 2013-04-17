FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rosneft, Marubeni ink deal on LNG, oil and gas projects
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 17, 2013 / 11:30 AM / 4 years ago

Rosneft, Marubeni ink deal on LNG, oil and gas projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 17 (Reuters) - Rosneft said on Wednesday it has signed a memorandum about cooperation on liquefied natural gas (LNG) as well as on joint development of oil and gas projects with Japan’s Marubeni.

Rosneft said companies plan to consider possibilities for cooperation in implementing an LNG project in Russia’s Far East, which includes engineering and construction of the plant, financing, transportation of LNG, supply of equipment and machineries and LNG marketing to Japanese utilities.

Rosneft, together with ExxonMobil, plan to set up LNG production in Russia’s Far East by 2018.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.