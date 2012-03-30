FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 30, 2012 / 2:40 PM / 6 years ago

REFILE-Rosneft says to borrow $1 bln from Gazprombank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects typographical error in headline)

MOSCOW, March 30 (Reuters) - The board of Rosneft, Russia’s largest oil producer, has approved a deal to borrow $1 billion from Gazprombank, the country’s third largest lender, the oil company said in a regulatory filing note on Friday.

It said the total amount including interest totalled 34.92 billion roubles ($1.18 billion).

Last month Rosneft said it might borrow up to $1.3 billion from Gazprombank.

Russian corporate borrowers are now switching more to local banks to raise cash as tough conditions on external markets, affected by the European debt crisis, increased borrowing costs.

Rosneft, which plans to increase capital spending by 17 percent to $15.5 billion this year, did not specify how it plans to use the loan from Gazprombank. ($1=29.4937 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

