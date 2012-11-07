FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
November 7, 2012 / 1:11 PM / 5 years ago

RLPC-Rosneft in talks for $25 bln TNK-BP acquisition loan-bankers

Claire Ruckin

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Russian national oil company Rosneft is in talks with up to 20 banks to provide around $25 billion of loans to back its $55 billion acquisition of Anglo-Russian oil firm TNK-BP, bankers said on Wednesday.

Around 10 banks, likely to include three US banks, three Japanese, a couple of British and one or two French banks, are expected to commit around $2.5 billion each to the deal. Other international banks are also likely to commit smaller amounts, which could push the total loan size up to $30 billion - $35 billion, the bankers said.

At $30 billion, it would be Europe’s tenth biggest ever syndicated loan and the largest loan for a Russian borrower, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

“Rosneft is looking to raise around $25 billion but market indications are that they could raise more,” one of the bankers said.

Rosneft could not be reached for comment. (Reporting by Claire Ruckin; additional reporting by Michelle Meineke)

