EU exec clears acquisition of Morgan Stanley's oil unit by Rosneft
#Funds News
September 4, 2014 / 10:15 AM / 3 years ago

EU exec clears acquisition of Morgan Stanley's oil unit by Rosneft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The European Commission has approved the acquisition of parts of Morgan Stanley’s Global Oil Merchanting Unit by OJSC Oil Company Rosneft of Russia, the Commission said on Thursday.

“The parties’ activities overlap on various markets for oil and refined petroleum products, including fuel oil sales in the European Economic Area,” the Commission said.

“The Commission concluded that the proposed acquisition would not raise competition concerns, because the overlaps are very limited and a number of strong players would remain in the market after the merger,” it said. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
