Rosneft's U.S. oil deal needs close review -Senator Markey
December 20, 2013 / 8:16 PM / 4 years ago

Rosneft's U.S. oil deal needs close review -Senator Markey

Valerie Volcovici

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. government must closely review Rosneft Ltd’s deal to buy Morgan Stanley’s oil merchant operations, U.S. Senator Edward Markey said on Friday.

The Massachusetts Democrat warned in an email to Reuters that the Russian state-run oil major’s move into the U.S. energy market could artificially influence oil and natural gas prices.

The U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment “must closely review this proposed acquisition .... to ensure that a Russian state-owned oil company cannot manipulate our markets and harm the United States and its citizens,” he said.

Markey has a seat on the Senate foreign relations committee.

