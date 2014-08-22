FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Rosneft says to acquire shares in North Atlantic Drilling
August 22, 2014 / 7:56 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's Rosneft says to acquire shares in North Atlantic Drilling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Russia’s top crude oil producer Rosneft said on Friday it had agreed to acquire shares in Norway’s North Atlantic Drilling Limited (NADL) via an asset swap and investments into the company’s share capital.

“The final parameters of the deal, including the amount of Rosneft’s cash contribution in NADL’s charter capital, will be defined upon receiving corporate and accountant’s approvals which is expected till the end of the 2014,” Rosneft said in a statement. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alexander Winning)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
