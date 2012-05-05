FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Rosneft may participate in next Norway licence round
#Daimler
May 5, 2012 / 2:30 PM / 5 years ago

RPT-Rosneft may participate in next Norway licence round

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 5 (Reuters) - Russia’s Rosneft may participate in an upcoming licence round for rights to develop fields in Norway’s offshore zones in partnership with Statoil under the terms of a joint exploration agreement signed by the two oil companies on Saturday, Rosneft president said.

“Rosneft has been offered the chance to participate with Statoil in these rounds,” Eduard Khudainatov told a briefing after the signing.

Statoil will jointly explore one field in the Russian area of the Barents Sea, which could require up to $1 billion in investment in exploration if its resources were confirmed. Investment in each of three fields to be jointly explored in the Sea of Okhotsk could require $500 million.

Statoil is to pay all costs for exploration, in addition to some historic costs and possible bonuses to the Russian company.

Khudainatov said Rosneft remained open to co-operation with new partners in Russia’s Arctic offshore zones and had invited Russian companies to such partnerships as well as foreign oil companies.

He said TNK-BP, BP’s Russian joint venture, had responded with an expression of interest.

