FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rosneft to sell 2 mln T of oil to BP for up to $1.5 bln -filing
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
April 21, 2014 / 4:25 AM / 3 years ago

Rosneft to sell 2 mln T of oil to BP for up to $1.5 bln -filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 21 (Reuters) - The board of Russia’s top oil producer, Rosneft, has approved deals to sell more than 2 million tonnes of crude oil, worth more than $1.5 billion, to BP, the Kremlin-controlled company said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

Last year, Rosneft announced deals worth more than $15 billion to sell its crude oil and products to BP, a related party that owns almost a fifth of the state-controlled oil company.

It said the board approved last week plans to sell up to 840,000 tonnes of crude oil to BP for up to $638.4 million under free-on-board Novorossiisk terms.

Rosneft will also sell up to 1.2 million tonnes of crude oil to BP for up to $900 million under “FOB” Primorsk terms.

Rosneft did not reveal the timing of the deal. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.