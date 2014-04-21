Rosneft to sell 2 mln T of oil to BP for up to $1.5 bln -filing

MOSCOW, April 21 (Reuters) - The board of Russia’s top oil producer, Rosneft, has approved deals to sell more than 2 million tonnes of crude oil, worth more than $1.5 billion, to BP, the Kremlin-controlled company said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

Last year, Rosneft announced deals worth more than $15 billion to sell its crude oil and products to BP, a related party that owns almost a fifth of the state-controlled oil company.

It said the board approved last week plans to sell up to 840,000 tonnes of crude oil to BP for up to $638.4 million under free-on-board Novorossiisk terms.

Rosneft will also sell up to 1.2 million tonnes of crude oil to BP for up to $900 million under “FOB” Primorsk terms.

Rosneft did not reveal the timing of the deal. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)