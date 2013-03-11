FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shell wins bulk of Rosneft jumbo Urals tender - trade
March 11, 2013 / 1:05 PM / 5 years ago

Shell wins bulk of Rosneft jumbo Urals tender - trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 11 (Reuters) - Russian state oil company Rosneft awarded its semi-annual April-September jumbo crude tender on Monday with most of the volumes secured by Shell , traders said.

They said Shell won all cargoes, totalling up to 7 million tonnes, to be shipped from the Baltic Sea ports of Ust-Luga and Primorsk.

Shell and Eni will handle Urals parcels of 140,000 tonnes each from the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk with total volumes of up to 1.7 million tonnes.

Vitol won the right to ship Urals crude cargoes of 80,000 tonnes each with total volumes of up to 1.9 million tonnes to be shipped from Novorossiisk, traders said.

Rosneft has cut volumes of crude it sells through its biggest six-month tender by a third, to 10.6 million tonnes, after it clinched an oil-for-loans deal with traders Glencore and Vitol.

