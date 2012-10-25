Rosneft may up Druzhba link crude supply to Germany-sources

* Europe suffers from supply crunch due to a pipeline congestion

* Russia diverted barrels from Druzhba to ports

MOSCOW, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Russia’s top oil producer Rosneft is studying plans to increase crude supply via the Druzhba pipeline to its refinery in Germany to circumvent congested routes, industry sources told Reuters on Thursday.

Russia has significantly cut supplies to Europe via the Soviet-era Druzhba (Friendship) pipeline to divert barrels to the Baltic Sea ports such as the newly built Ust-Luga outlet in a drive to diversify its exporting routes.

Rosneft, which is set to become the world’s largest crude producer after a $55 billion takeover of Anglo-Russian oil company TNK-BP, is considering sending barrels via the southern spur of the Druzhba pipeline to its Miro refinery in Germany, which has suffered from oil shortages due to bottlenecks on other links.

“Rosneft has an interest in this route,” an industry source said.

“There are discussions on a possible change in volumes, which Rosneft supplies Germany by Druzhba’s southern branch,” another source said.

A Rosneft spokesman declined to comment.

Miro, with a capacity of 310,000 barrels per day, is owned by a consortium of Phillips 66, Esso, Shell and BP /Rosneft.

The plant is fed by the Transalpine (TAL) link, which has been unable to satisfy the demand for local plants in crude oil.

A bottleneck on the TAL, which starts at the port of Trieste, Italy, has led to stoppages at refineries in Germany and the Czech Republic, further limiting Europe’s tight fuel supply ahead of winter and underpinning diesel prices already near record highs.