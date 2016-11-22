Russian finmin: budget to get money from Rosneft sale by end-2016

MOSCOW, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Russian budget will receive proceeds from a sale of a state stake in the country's largest oil producer Rosneft by the end of this year, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Tuesday.

Siluanov's comments follow charges against a former Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev who was involved in Russia's privatisation drive.

President Vladimir Putin said earlier this month that Ulyukayev's arrest won't affect the stake sale in Rosneft.