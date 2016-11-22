FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Russian finmin: budget to get money from Rosneft sale by end-2016
#Market News
November 22, 2016 / 8:46 AM / 9 months ago

Russian finmin: budget to get money from Rosneft sale by end-2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Russian budget will receive proceeds from a sale of a state stake in the country's largest oil producer Rosneft by the end of this year, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Tuesday.

Siluanov's comments follow charges against a former Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev who was involved in Russia's privatisation drive.

President Vladimir Putin said earlier this month that Ulyukayev's arrest won't affect the stake sale in Rosneft.

Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Katya Golubkova

