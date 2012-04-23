FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rosneft halts Kuibyshev refinery for maintenance
April 23, 2012 / 6:45 AM / in 5 years

Rosneft halts Kuibyshev refinery for maintenance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 23 (Reuters) - Russia’s top crude producer Rosneft stopped its 140,000-barrels-per-day Kuibyshev refinery for planned monthly maintenance, Russia’s Energy Ministry said on Monday.

It said both crude distillation units (CDU) with combined annual capacity of 7 million tonnes were stopped on April 15 and are expected to be back on stream on May 14.

Another Rosneft refinery, Novokuibyshevsk, underwent maintenance last month with its main unit, the 120,000 barrels-per-day CDU-11, stayed idle from March 10 to April 16.

A Rosneft spokesman declined immediate comment. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Melissa Akin)

