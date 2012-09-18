FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rosneft 2012 refining flat on maintenance
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
September 18, 2012 / 3:00 PM / in 5 years

Rosneft 2012 refining flat on maintenance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Oil refining volumes at Russia’s top crude producer Rosneft may stay flat this year, when it embarks on heavy maintenance schedule, but will rise in 2013, the company said on Tuesday.

Russian government has ordered a multi-billion modernisation programme at domestic refineries, mostly built between the 1940s and 1970s, to comply with growing car fleet and ecological standards.

Rosneft plans to increase refining volumes to 54 million tonnes in 2013 from 51 million tonnes expected this year - flat, comparing to 2011, the company said.

Rosneft, which bought into Ruhr Oel refineries in Germany in 2010, has planned to ramp up refining volumes to 75 million tonnes in 2016, including 18 million tonnes at its foreign projects. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.