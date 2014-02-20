FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Rosneft resumes oil products flows from Ryazan refinery
February 20, 2014

Russia's Rosneft resumes oil products flows from Ryazan refinery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Russia’s Rosneft said it had resumed shipments of oil products from its Ryazan refinery following a fire last week, which was caused by a railcar crash.

Last week Rosneft halted output at the refinery, which is a major supplier to Moscow’s airports, and stopped sending products through the Transneft’s pipeline system due to safety reasons.

A spokesman for the state-controlled oil and gas company said on Thursday that units at the refinery were working normally and that customers had been supplied during the shutdown out of stockpiles.

Rosneft said last week that several rail cars decoupled from a locomotive and rolled backwards to crash through the gates of the plant, sparking a fire. There were no injuries.

Last year, the plant refined 17.3 million tonnes of oil, producing 4.1 million of diesel, 3.3 million of gasoline and 1.1 million of jet fuel.

