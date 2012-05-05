Rosneft, Statoil agree to develop Russia's offshore deposits

MOSCOW, May 5 (Reuters) - Russia’s Rosneft and Norwegian Statoil have agreed to jointly develop deposits in Russia’s energy rich Barents and Okhotsky Sea zones, two industry sources told Reuters on Saturday.

“Rosneft and Statoil have agreed on a joint development of hydrocarbons on Russia’s offshore,” one of the sources said, adding that the signing ceremony is expected to be chaired by Russia’s Prime Minister Vladimir Putin.

Statoil is expected to be a minority partner with Rosneft in the special joint venture, sources said. One of them added that the agreement is expected to be signed on Saturday or after Russia’s May holidays.

Rosneft declined to comment. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)