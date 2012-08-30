FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rosneft, Statoil agree on JVs in Barents, Okhotsk seas
August 30, 2012 / 10:46 AM / in 5 years

Rosneft, Statoil agree on JVs in Barents, Okhotsk seas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Russia’s state-run oil company Rosneft said on Thursday it has signed an agreement with Norwegian oil and gas firm Statoil to create joint ventures to explore oil and gas fields in Okhotsk and Barents seas.

Rosneft will have an equity share of 66.67 percent in each of the operating joint ventures and Statoil’s share will be 33.33 percent, Rosneft said in a statement.

Rosneft said one joint venture is set to operate at the Perseevsky license block in the western part of the Barents Sea, with prospective recoverable resources at over 2 billion tonnes of oil equivalent.

Other joint ventures will explore the Magadan 1, Lisyansky and Kashevarovsky license blocks in the northern part of the Sea of Okhotsk, with prospective recoverable resources at more than 1.4 billion tonnes. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

