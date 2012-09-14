CDU at Russia's Syzran refinery halted till Oct 22

MOSCOW, Sept 14 (Reuters) - A crude distillation unit (CDU) at the 180,000 barrels per day Syzran refinery owned by Rosneft is halted for maintenance from Sept. 13 to Oct. 22, Energy Ministry data showed on Friday.

Syzran stopped CDU-6, which processes around 120,000 barrels per day, shutting two thirds of the plant’s total capacity.

The refinery has also halted a gasoline making isomerisation unit, catalytic reformer and diesel hydrotreater for maintenance before Oct. 22. The thermal cracker, catalytic cracker and hydrocracker are also off line. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Melissa Akin)