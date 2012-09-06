FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Glencore, Vitol winners in Rosneft jumbo Urals tender-trade
September 6, 2012

Glencore, Vitol winners in Rosneft jumbo Urals tender-trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Russian state oil company Rosneft awarded its semi-annual October-March jumbo crude tender on Thursday with Glencore and Vitol securing most of the volumes, traders said.

They said Glencore won all the Urals crude volumes from the newly built Ust-Luga terminal in the Baltic Sea, while Vitol won all the cargoes from Novorossiisk on the Black Sea.

Shell, Vitol and Glencore split volumes from Primorsk, Russia’s largest Black Sea port.

Rosneft offered Urals in parcels of varying size from Novorossiisk. Under the tender terms, it can sell between 840,000 and 2.52 million tonnes as 140,000 tonne cargoes and 960,000-2.88 million tonnes as 80,000 tonne cargoes.

In Ust-Luga, the total Urals volumes were offered in a range of 600,000 tonnes to 3 million tonnes, while in Primorsk buyers could receive a total of 2 million tonnes to 7 million tonnes.

