FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rosneft and AAR may sign TNK-BP deal in Dec - Sechin
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
November 30, 2012 / 9:26 AM / in 5 years

Rosneft and AAR may sign TNK-BP deal in Dec - Sechin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KHABAROVSK, Russia, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Rosneft should sign a binding agreement next month to buy half of oil company TNK-BP from the AAR consortium of Soviet-born tycoons, its president Igor Sechin told reporters on Friday.

“We will sign a binding agreement with AAR in December - I don’t have any doubts. We are working quickly with AAR too,” Sechin said after an extraordinary general meeting of Rosneft shareholders.

Rosneft has signed heads of agreement to buy out the tycoons for $28 billion in cash as part of a $55 billion deal in which it will also acquire BP’s 50 percent stake in TNK-BP, Russia’s third-largest oil firm.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.