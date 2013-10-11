FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin says Rosneft should not pay a premium for TNK-BP buy-out
October 11, 2013 / 2:12 PM / 4 years ago

Putin says Rosneft should not pay a premium for TNK-BP buy-out

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TUAPSE, Russia, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Rosneft should buy out the minority shareholders of TNK-BP Holding at the prevailing market price, not at the peak levels of the past, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday, indicating there will be no increase for investors hoping for an improved payout.

“The valuation and payouts should be carried out for those who wish to sell not at peak levels but today’s market price,” said Putin, who was in Tuapse on the shore of the Black Sea for the opening of an oil refinery by Rosneft. “That should be the basis. No one should be deceived or robbed.”

State-controlled Rosneft, which became the world’s largest listed oil producer by output after buying the bulk of TNK-BP for $55 billion earlier this year, announced a proposal to buy the remaining shares for about $1.5 billion last month.

But the offer, at around $2.07 per ordinary share, disappointed some investors hoping to get closer to the $3.70 a share which analysts calculated Rosneft had paid to the two main shareholders, BP and the Alfa Access Renova consortium.

Igor Sechin, Rosneft’s chief executive and close ally of Putin has said the minorities should not complain because the price offered was at a premium to the market value.

The minority shares, now listed as RN Holding were trading down 0.6 percent at 63.40 roubles ($1.97) on Friday.

