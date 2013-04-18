FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rosneft to treat TNK-BP minorities with respect - First Dep PM
April 18, 2013 / 2:01 PM / 4 years ago

Rosneft to treat TNK-BP minorities with respect - First Dep PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 18 (Reuters) - Russia’s state oil company Rosneft intends to resolve the problem with minority shareholders in oil company TNK-BP, First Deputy Prime minister Igor Shuvalov told an investment conference on Thursday.

“They understand that it is a problem, that it is necessary to treat these investors with respect and resolve this problem,” Shuvalov said.

Minority shareholders in TNK-BP’s Russian subsidiary TNK-BP Holding have been dissatisfied over Rosneft’s attutude towards them.

Rosneft’s head Igor Sechin has said Rosneft has no obligations before TNK-BP minority shareholders and the company will not offer any buyout.

