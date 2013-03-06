FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rosneft finalises $10 bln oil-for-loan deal with Glencore, Vitol
Sections
Featured
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Autos
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 6, 2013 / 10:17 PM / 5 years ago

Rosneft finalises $10 bln oil-for-loan deal with Glencore, Vitol

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Rosneft, Russia’s top crude producer, has signed long-term crude supply contracts with commodity traders Glencore International and Vitol for supply of up to 67.0 million tonnes of crude. The deal entails a $10 billion prepayment to Rosneft before supplies start.

The agreement, which was signed on March 4, envisages supply volumes of up to 46.9 million tonnes of crude for Glencore, and up to 20.1 million tonnes for Vitol, Rosneft said in a release dated March 6.

Bankers had told Reuters on Jan. 28 that Glencore and Vitol asked banks for a $10 billion syndicated loan to finance the purchase of up to 67 million tons of crude oil from Russian group Rosneft.

Rosneft agreed long-term crude supply contracts with Glencore and Vitol in December as it sought funds to finance its $55 billion takeover of TNK-BP.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.