Russia's Rosneft gets deal to supply Trafigura with diesel in 2016 - traders
December 11, 2015 / 3:23 PM / 2 years ago

Russia's Rosneft gets deal to supply Trafigura with diesel in 2016 - traders

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Russia’s top oil producer Rosneft and Swiss trader Trafigura have signed a deal, which involved forward financing, on diesel supply in 2016 from the Baltic Sea port of Primorsk and Pacific outlet of Nakhodka, traders said on Friday.

Rosneft will sell up to 3 million tonnes of ultra-low sulphur diesel from Primorsk and up to 2.9 million tonnes of 500 ppm sulphur diesel from Nakhodka. Trafigura will also secure up to 1 million tonnes of bunker fuel from Nakhodka.

Both companies declined to comment.

Rosneft has enjoyed deals with traders under which they prepay for future fuel supplies.

The company said in its financial report that it received pre-payments worth more than 1 trillion roubles ($15.3 billion) under its long-term supply contracts with customers in the third quarter, providing cash that has helped the heavily-indebted group repay a substantial part of its short-term debt. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin, Olga Yagova and Natalya Chumakova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jack Stubbs)

