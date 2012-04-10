FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rosneft's Tuapse refinery to double output in May-sources
April 10, 2012 / 11:06 AM / 6 years ago

Rosneft's Tuapse refinery to double output in May-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 10 (Reuters) - Tuapse refinery, owned by Russia’s top crude producer Rosneft, is set to double refinery runs in May up to 700,000 tonnes a month after launching new crude distillation unit (CDU), the company sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

“The column (CDU) is ready, we will double the loadings starting from May, up to 650,000 - 700,000 tonnes,” a source said. Rosneft declined an immediate comment.

So far, Tuapse refinery at the Black Sea has processed 4.5 million tonnes of crude oil a year. The new unit will boost the capacity to 12 million tonnes, making it one of Rosneft’s biggest refineries. (Reporting by Maxim Nazarov; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)

