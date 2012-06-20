FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rosneft says mulls foray into US stock market
June 20, 2012 / 11:07 AM / 5 years ago

Rosneft says mulls foray into US stock market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 20 (Reuters) - Russia’s top crude producer Rosneft is looking into a possibility of entering the U.S. stock market, the company’s influential Chief Executive Officer Igor Sechin said on Wednesday.

“We are studying a possibility and viability of entering the American (stock) market,” Sechin told a shareholder who asked him about company’s plans to increase its exposure to foreign stock markets.

Sechin was speaking at an annual general meeting of Rosneft , which is already listed on the London Stock Exchange after a 2006 placement. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Lidia Kelly)

