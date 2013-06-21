FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rosneft says Vitol to buy 2.75 mln T/year LNG from planned plant
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 21, 2013 / 3:25 PM / in 4 years

Rosneft says Vitol to buy 2.75 mln T/year LNG from planned plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG, June 21 (Reuters) - Swiss oil trader Vitol will buy 2.75 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas a year from Rosneft in future from a plant that is now in the planning stages, Rosneft Chief Executive Officer Igor Sechin said on Friday.

Rosneft and ExxonMobil plan to produce around 10 million tonnes of LNG per year in Russia’s Far East starting from 2018.

Earlier on Friday, Rosneft agreed to sell 1 million tonnes of LNG to Japan’s Sodeco and 1.25 million tonnes to Marubeni from 2019.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.