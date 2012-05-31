FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rosneft interested in buying Zarubezhneft - Deputy PM
May 31, 2012 / 5:51 AM / 5 years ago

Rosneft interested in buying Zarubezhneft - Deputy PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 31 (Reuters) - Russian state-controlled oil major Rosneft is interested in buying its smaller state-owned peer Zarubezhneft, Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said on Thursday.

“Rosneft is showing interest in buying Zarubezhneft,” Dvorkovich told journalists, adding that there are no specific plans at the moment.

Last week, a former Deputy Prime Minister Igor Sechin was appointed the new chief executive of Rosneft, raising expectations that he would launch a drive to consolidate oil assets a Russia’s No.1 crude producer.

Zarubezhneft, whose name means ‘foreign oil’, runs projects outside Russia but also has assets inside the country. Its main foreign venture is in Vietnam, and the company also has a presence in Bosnia and Herzegovina and Cuba.

Reporting by Polina Devitt, writing by Katya Golubkova, Editing by Douglas Busvine

